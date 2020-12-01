Presidential Orchestra building to open soon

ANKARA

The expected opening of the new building of the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO), which aims to be one of the leading music centers in the world, is a few days away.

The foundation of the building was laid 23 years ago in 1826 and has been under construction for years. It will open its doors to art lovers with a magnificent concert to be held on Dec. 3.

The new music campus, which is located in the center of the capital at the sight of Ankara Castle and Atatürk’s Mausoleum, and costs approximately 83 million euros, will host the most respected orchestras and soloists from all over the world. The new building will serve art lovers with rich content from classical music to traditional music and from world music to popular music.

The CSO will host the world-famous soprano Angela Gheorghiu and Güher and Süher Pekinel sisters at a concert under the direction of Can Deliorman on Dec. 3 and 4. The concert on Dec. 3 will be open to guests only.

In the concert on Dec. 4, Gheorghiu and Pekinel sisters will again be on the stage and will perform distinguished works from the Turkish and world repertoire.

After the opening concerts, CSO will host world-famous pianist İdil Biret on Dec. 5.

Biret, who has more than 100 piano concertos in her repertoire, has recorded more than 130 CDs since 1959 and is known as one of the world’s best and productive pianists. She will meet with the audience in the highly anticipated concert hall of the capital to play works from Handel, Beethoven, Debussy, and Prokofiev.

In the Blue Hall of the main building of the new CSO Concert Hall, young musician Büşra Kayıkçı’s neoclassical music recital will take place on Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.

Kayıkçı, as a young jazz finalist, took the stage with her original works for the first time in September as part of the 27th Istanbul Jazz Festival.

After the opening concerts, CSO, one of the oldest orchestras in the world, will continue to host the most respected orchestras and soloists from all over the world.

The orchestra’s 2020-21 Concert Season ticket prices are now on sale. The prices vary between 100, 70 and 50 Turkish Liras for the first, second and third categories, respectively.