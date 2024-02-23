Presidential decree announces key appointments

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has issued a decree, as published in the country's official gazette, announcing significant appointments ranging from deputy ministers to board directors of state-owned enterprises.

Among the notable appointments, Hurşit Yıldırım has been appointed as the deputy justice minister, while Ahmet Türkoğlu assumes the role of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation's (TPAO) general director.

Additionally, Hasan Kaymak has been appointed as the head of MASAK, the country's financial intelligence unit under the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The decree also includes the appointment of Ekrem Candan as the National Lottery Administration head and Veysi Kurt as the state railway company TCDD's general director.

Furthermore, a notable addition to the Culture and Tourism Ministry is Birol Güven, a renowned screenwriter and producer of TV series and movies, who has been appointed to the position of general director of cinema.

In a separate move within the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, five deputy general directors have been dismissed. Those affected by the decision include Ayhan Kandemir from the Turkish Coal Operations Authority (TKİ), Abdulkerim Aydındağ from the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA), as well as Kazım Özgür, Bayram Arı and Sami Sarıyıldız from the General Directorate of Mining Petroleum Affairs (MAPEG).