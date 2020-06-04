Presidential communications director conveys concern to US ambassador over TRT World journalists

  • June 04 2020 13:11:00

ANKARA
Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has spoken with U.S. Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield by phone on June 3 to express concern over an incident in which TRT World journalists were injured during protests in the U.S. against the killing of an unarmed black man.

“During the meeting, concerns about attacks on Turkey’s media outlets, especially TRT World employees, were shared,” said a statement by Altun’s office.

The U.S. administration expressed regret about the events and provided reassurance of monitoring the situation, read the statement.

Altun told the ambassador that “peaceful protests were legitimate in democracies while acts of violence were categorically illegitimate.”

Altun added that both “FETÖ and ANTIFA, which acts with YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria, have been supporting acts of violence in the U.S.”

He said Turkey continues to work closely with the U.S. against all terrorist groups, and previously warned about FETÖ and the YPG/PKK.

