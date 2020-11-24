Presidential adviser Arınç resigns after dispute with president

ANKARA
Presidential High Advisory Board member and former Deputy Prime Minister Bülent Arınç resigned on Nov. 24 after his division with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the imprisonment of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala and former Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Selahattin Demirtaş.

“Turkey’s judiciary, economy and other areas evidently need reforms. There is a need for our country to relax and to find a solution to our nation’s troubles. As I have repeatedly stated in the aforementioned television program, I saw the will of our President in this direction and I support it. However, I decided that it would be more appropriate for me to leave my position as a member of the High Advisory Board, as I was concerned that my speech would hinder reform work as it was distorted by other individuals,” he said in a letter posted on his Twitter account.

“I conveyed my request to leave my position as a member of the board to our president and he approved,” he said.

In a televised interview on Nov.20, Arınç criticized the indictments that prisoned Kavala Demirtaş, defending their release. His remarks came after Erdoğan pledged new reforms for the economy and in the judiciary.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli slammed comments made by Arınç last week after Erdoğan himself dismissed them.

“No one’s personal opinion can be linked to the president, our government and our party,” Erdoğan said.

“I am very offended” by the remarks of Erdoğan, Arınç told daily Posta columnist Murat Çelik on Nov. 23.

