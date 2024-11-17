President, MHP leader reach 'full agreement' on key issues

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reportedly said he reached a "full agreement" with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on a range of issues during their meeting held on Nov. 14.

Erdoğan and Bahçeli, partners in the ruling alliance, discussed a variety of topics, including domestic and foreign policy as well as the economy, media reports said.

The president shared details of the meeting with top members of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) during a session on Nov. 15, daily Hürriyet reported.

"We talked about all the issues with Mr. Devlet... we put all the issues on the table. We reached very good agreements on domestic and foreign policy. We have full agreement," Erdoğan was quoted as saying.

Their discussion followed Bahçeli's contentious remarks about jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

In a parliamentary address on Oct. 21, Bahçeli said Öcalan could attend a parliamentary session of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party to "declare the end of terrorism."

Erdoğan later described the proposal as a historic opportunity.

Meanwhile, presidential adviser Mehmet Uçum dismissed the likelihood of Öcalan addressing parliament, stating that such an event was "legally impossible" under current conditions.

He also denied speculation that Bahçeli’s comments were made without Erdoğan's knowledge.

"There is a high level of harmony between President Erdoğan and Mr. Bahçeli on state policies," Uçum told private broadcaster Ekol TV on Nov. 14.