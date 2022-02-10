President Erdoğan tests negative for COVID-19, to end isolation

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has tested negative for COVID-19 for the past two days and is expected to return to his normal schedule, his doctor announced on Feb. 10. 

Erdoğan, 67, had been working from his residence since testing positive for the virus on Feb. 5. His wife, Emine Erdoğan, also contracted the virus.

“I believe that our president will return to his routine schedule very soon, even tomorrow,” his doctor, Serkan Topaloğlu, told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Topaloğlu said the president was free of any COVID-19 symptoms, while his wife was still displaying mild symptoms in the form of an “upper respiratory infection.”

