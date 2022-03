President Erdoğan replaces agriculture minister

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed Vahit Kirisçi as minister of agriculture and forestry after the resignation of Bekir Pakdemirli, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette on March 4.

It was not immediately clear why Pakdemirli stepped down.

Kirisçi, 62, is a former member of parliament from the ruling AKP.