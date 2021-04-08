Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

  • April 08 2021 14:35:00

Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged members of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation to trade in local currencies while promoting the idea of an Islamic megabank to meet the liquidity requirements of Islamic financial institutions as well as financing for infrastructure projects.

“We must focus on trading in local currencies to protect our countries from risks based on foreign currencies,” he said, addressing a meeting of the D-8 developing nations via video link.

Erdoğan recalled his proposal for trade in local currencies at the D-8’s 2017 Istanbul summit, saying that the developments over the last four years proved the idea was sound and trustworthy.

“We have to focus on high-technology and high value-added production in order to achieve strong and sustainable growth rates,” he stated.

He said that it was of great importance that the D-8 Preferential Trade Agreement was put into effect by all member countries as early as possible.

Erdoğan said Turkey tried to strengthen the organization and to further develop regional cooperation as its priorities during his presidency.

“Today, it is also determined by the Bangladeshi brothers and sisters hitting ‘Converter Cooperation for a world: The Youth and Technology Power’ that we have gathered under the theme of ‘making use of.’ The D-8 population of over 1.1 billion, mostly young people, is our most precious wealth,” he added.

The D-8 Network for Research and Innovation is critically important, as it enables information sharing between universities and other institutions in fields such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, robotics, the internet of things, big data, blockchain and nanotechnology, Erdoğan stated.

The D-8 countries should concentrate on high added-value production, based on high technology for the sake of strong and sustainable growth, he said, noting that the members must update the bloc to better fit today’s needs, transforming it into a project and result-oriented structure.



Politics, Economy, Diplomacy, islamic bank,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

    Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

  2. Famous Turkish Dr Oz sues sister for forging father’s will

    Famous Turkish Dr Oz sues sister for forging father’s will

  3. Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

    Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

  4. Annexation not an option

    Annexation not an option

  5. Turkey on rise as drone-armed regional power: Fukuyama

    Turkey on rise as drone-armed regional power: Fukuyama
Recommended
Turkey, Uzbekistan aim to enhance trade volume to $5 bln

Turkey, Uzbekistan aim to enhance trade volume to $5 bln
Russian tour operators visit Mardin

Russian tour operators visit Mardin
Turkeys airports serve 17.7 mln passengers in Q1

Turkey's airports serve 17.7 mln passengers in Q1
Turkish banks can cover short market closure: Fitch

Turkish banks can cover short market closure: Fitch
Turkey expects up to $25 billion in tourism revenues this year

Turkey expects up to $25 billion in tourism revenues this year
OECD area inflation rises 1.7% in February

OECD area inflation rises 1.7% in February
WORLD British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

Britain’s prime minister has condemned another night of violence in Northern Ireland, after crowds threw petrol bombs and a bus was set on fire in Belfast.

ECONOMY Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged members of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation to trade in local currencies while promoting the idea of an Islamic megabank to meet the liquidity requirements of Islamic financial institutions as well as financing for infrastructure projects.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.