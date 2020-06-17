President Erdoğan meets nationalist party leader

  • June 17 2020 17:24:00

President Erdoğan meets nationalist party leader

ANKARA
President Erdoğan meets nationalist party leader

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 17 met with the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) at the presidential palace.

Erdoğan was expected to inform the MHP leader about the recent military operations into northern Iraq, Operation Claw-Tiger and Operation Claw-Eagle, along with recent developments in Libya.

The two politicians were also expected to exchange views on the parliamentary work and the elections to be held for parliament speaker’s office.

Current Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop will fulfill his two-year term in June with a chance to be re-elected for three more years if he gets elected for a second term. The elections will take place between July 2 and July 12. According to the legislation, a law for the Presidency of the Assembly allows two elections in a five-year legislative term. The first elected has two years, if elected for the second term he has three years.

The AKP and the MHP are mulling introducing a set of new amendments regarding some key laws, namely the Law on Political Parties, the Election Law and Law on Political Ethics, considered a move to prevent the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) from lending their MPs to new political parties so they can run in upcoming elections.

The AKP is also working on a draft bill to overhaul the structures and regulations of bar associations.

Turkey, Bahçeli,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Strict curbs may be revisited if virus cases keep rising

    Strict curbs may be revisited if virus cases keep rising

  2. Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

    Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

  3. Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

    Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

  4. Turkey launches Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq

    Turkey launches Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq

  5. Second peak of coronavirus is possible, warns expert

    Second peak of coronavirus is possible, warns expert
Recommended
High-level Turkish delegation pays visit to Libya

High-level Turkish delegation pays visit to Libya
5 million migrants live in Turkey: Official

5 million migrants live in Turkey: Official
İYİ Party leader criticizes online sexual threat against wife of former HDP co-head

İYİ Party leader criticizes online sexual threat against wife of former HDP co-head
Russian FM Lavrov’s visit ‘postponed over Libya ceasefire’

Russian FM Lavrov’s visit ‘postponed over Libya ceasefire’
Italian FMs visit to Turkey postponed

Italian FM's visit to Turkey postponed
Taxi license plate prices drop by 10 pct in Istanbul after plans to increase number of cabs

Taxi license plate prices drop by 10 pct in Istanbul after plans to increase number of cabs
WORLD Vowing new Syria campaign, US sanctions dozens including Assad wife

Vowing new Syria campaign, US sanctions dozens including Assad wife

The United States on June 17 imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s wife and dozens of others as it vowed a vast pressure campaign under a new law that has already rattled the war-torn nation’s economy.
ECONOMY EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May

EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May

The EU's passenger car market shrank 41.5% in the January-May period this year compared to the same period last year, an industry group said on June 17. 

SPORTS Istanbul to host 2021 UEFA Champions League final instead of 2020

Istanbul to host 2021 UEFA Champions League final instead of 2020

The 2019-2020 Champions League, suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be completed in a ’Final Eight’ in Lisbon in August instead of Istanbul, UEFA said on June 17.