President Erdoğan meets Armenian patriarch in Istanbul

  • October 22 2020 16:51:00

President Erdoğan meets Armenian patriarch in Istanbul

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
President Erdoğan meets Armenian patriarch in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 22 met Sahak Mashalian, head of Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey.

The Turkish leader and his spouse Emine Erdoğan came to the Kumkapı Mother Mary Armenian Church to bid farewell to the deceased lawmaker of the ruling AKP, Markar Esayan.

Before the religious ceremony, Erdogan and Mashalian went to the Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey, which was founded in 1461 upon the instructions of Mehmet the Conqueror, for a meeting.

The president was accompanied by Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, as
well as several party officials.

Following about half an hour meeting, Erdoğan went back to the Mother Mary Armenian Church, where the ritual was held for Esayan, who passed away last Friday at age 51.

Esayan was a former journalist and became a member of parliament representing Istanbul for the AK Party in 2015.

He is the author of five books that were published from 2005-2015.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to use S-400s just like Greece using S-300s: Akar

    Turkey to use S-400s just like Greece using S-300s: Akar

  2. Turkey slams Greece, Greek Cyprus, Egypt trio’s statement on Mediterranean

    Turkey slams Greece, Greek Cyprus, Egypt trio’s statement on Mediterranean

  3. Virus cases on the rise across Turkey, says health minister

    Virus cases on the rise across Turkey, says health minister

  4. Two-state formula is only solution in Cyprus: Professor

    Two-state formula is only solution in Cyprus: Professor

  5. Istanbul taxi drivers to be obliged to speak English

    Istanbul taxi drivers to be obliged to speak English
Recommended
Training plane crashes in Istanbul, no fatalities

Training plane crashes in Istanbul, no fatalities
Turkey to use S-400s just like Greece using S-300s: Akar

Turkey to use S-400s just like Greece using S-300s: Akar
Turkey slams Greece, Greek Cyprus, Egypt trio’s statement on Mediterranean

Turkey slams Greece, Greek Cyprus, Egypt trio’s statement on Mediterranean
Turkey extends Oruç Reis’ mandate for 5 days in east Med

Turkey extends Oruç Reis’ mandate for 5 days in east Med
Influenza vaccines to be applied gradually in Turkey

Influenza vaccines to be applied gradually in Turkey

Turkey sets $86 mln bounty on fugitive FETÖ suspects

Turkey sets $86 mln bounty on fugitive FETÖ suspects
WORLD NATO is not part of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh: Stoltenberg

NATO is not part of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh: Stoltenberg

NATO is not a part of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the NATO secretary-general said on Oct. 21.  

ECONOMY Turkeys Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Turkey's Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Turkey's Central Bank on Oct. 22 kept its one-week repo rate – also known as the policy rate – steady at 10.25 percent. 
SPORTS 10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Oct. 19 handed Galatasaray their second defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.