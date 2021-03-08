Turkey marks International Women’s Day

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 7 marked the occasion of March 8, International Women’s Day.

"I congratulate all our women, who are the hopes of humanity with their love, efforts, and sacrifices, on March 8, International Women's Day,” Erdoğan issued a message.

Erdoğan said he gives great importance to women’s presence in all areas, including education, art, economy, and politics.

"We will act shoulder to shoulder towards the future as a whole nation with women and men to push our country to a more advanced and developed level and reach our goals,” he stressed.

Praising the efforts of women throughout Turkish history, he said they set an example with their struggles and achievements.

Turkey implemented many legal and administrative reforms to resolve the issues such as discrimination, abuse of rights, and violence that women face in family, education, business, and social life, Erdoğan noted.

“Once again, I strongly condemn all kinds of physical and mental violence and discrimination against women, which I consider a crime against humanity. We will continue our struggle with determination and sensitivity to creating an environment where our women are not subjected to violence,” he added.

He said Turkey will continue to stand against all kinds of attempts and discourses aimed at disturbing its family structure and will protect the “holiness of the family.”

“On this occasion, I congratulate March 8 International Women's Day again and greet our mothers, wives, daughters, siblings, and all women in our country and the world with love and respect,” he stressed.