President Erdoğan files lawsuit against main opposition leader
ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan filed a lawsuit against main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu for the latter’s “so-called president” comment and demanded one million Turkish Liras in compensation.
Erdoğan also filed a criminal complaint with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office against Kılıçdaroğlu for “insulting the president.”
The president’s lawyer, Hüseyin Aydın, recalled the statement by Kılıçdaroğlu on the occasion of Jan. 10 Working Journalists’ Day.
“A moral compensation case has been filed against Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the Ankara Civil Court of First Instance on the grounds that the honor, dignity and dignity of our president have been violated and his personal rights have been seriously damaged due to the unjust and baseless allegations and accusations targeting our president in this statement,” the attorney said.
“This is what lawsuit they have filed,” CHP Spokesperson Faik Öztrak told reporters on Jan. 11.
He said neither the president is “tired of filing lawsuits nor the chair of the CHP is tired of winning those court cases.”
Kılıçdaroğlu on Jan. 10 referred to Erdoğan as a “so-called president” while criticizing the president for targeting an opposition newspaper, daily Sözcü.
“To call this representative office ‘the so-called president’ is to want an undemocratic regime,” the spokesperson of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Ömer Çelik, tweeted on Jan. 11