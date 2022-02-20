President Erdoğan embarks on three-day Africa tour

  • February 20 2022 12:55:00

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has begun a three-day Africa tour that includes visits to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Senegal and Guinea-Bissau as part of Turkey’s longstanding policy to deepen political and economic ties with the continent.

Erdoğan and a large delegation accompanying him departed from Istanbul on early Feb. 20 to his first destination, Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC.

“During the official talks to be held as part of Erdoğan’s visits, all aspects of the bilateral relations and steps that would enhance the cooperation between Turkey and these three countries in every area will be discussed,” read a statement issued by the presidency.

Erdoğan was scheduled to meet DRC President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa after being officially welcomed. The two countries will sign some agreements to enhance cooperation in various fields. Erdoğan will go to Senegal from the DRC.

During his visit to Dakar, Erdoğan, together with President Macky Sall of Senegal and other invited heads of states and governments, will attend the opening ceremony of the 50,000-spectator Diamniadio Olympic Stadium built by a Turkish firm.

It is planned that Erdoğan will hold bilateral talks with participating leaders on this occasion. Erdoğan will also offi-cially inaugurate the new building of the Turkish Embassy in Dakar.

Erdoğan’s visit to Guinea-Bissau will be the first-ever presidential visit from Turkey to Guinea-Bissau.

In a bid to further strengthen ties with the continent, Turkey had hosted the Third Turkey-Africa Summit in Decem-ber which saw the attendance of the leaders of more than 35 African nations. Turkey’s trade with Africa increased to $25 billion in the past decade after it launched the Africa Opening in 2005.

The number of Turkish embassies in Africa has grown from 12 to 43 since 2002 while the national flag carrier, Turk-ish Airlines, flying to over 60 African destinations. The share of Africa in Turkey’s trade with the world is 6.5 percent.

Erdoğan is set to return home on Feb. 23.

