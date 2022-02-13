President Erdoğan due to visit UAE on Feb 14-15

  • February 13 2022 13:51:00

President Erdoğan due to visit UAE on Feb 14-15

ANKARA
President Erdoğan due to visit UAE on Feb 14-15

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Feb. 14-15 as the countries stepped up to restore ties after years-long strain.

Bilateral relations between Turkey and the UAE will be evaluated in all aspects, and the possibilities of developing cooperation will be discussed during the meetings, said a statement by the presidency.

In addition to bilateral relations, views on regional and international developments will be exchanged on the basis of the understanding of establishing and maintaining peace and stability, said the statement.

It is also on the agenda to sign agreements aimed at making significant contributions to the contractual ground of bilateral relations, it said, noting that Erdoğan will also visit the World Fair “EXPO 2020 Dubai” and the Turkish exhibition area on Feb. 15.

Relations between Turkey and the UAE were severely impacted after a Saudi Arabia-led blockade on Qatar by Arab nations, including the UAE, that lasted from mid-2017 to early last year. Doha is one of Ankara’s closest allies.

The UAE and Turkey backed opposing sides in the Libyan conflict, where a fragile ceasefire has been in place since October 2020.

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince visited Ankara last month, making his first official trip to Turkey since 2012 and the highest-level visit by an Emirati official in recent years.

Erdoğan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan oversaw the signing of several investments and cooperation deals on Nov. 24 last year.

The UAE has allocated $10 billion fund to invest in Turkey, the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company announced.

Turkey and the UAE have agreed to a currency swap deal equivalent to $4.74 billion, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Jan. 19.

Under the agreement reached between their central banks, Turkey and the UAE agreed to swap 65 billion Turkish Liras and 18 billion UAE dirhams for a period of three years, with the possibility of extending the deal further.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight

Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

    Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

  2. Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

    Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

  3. Doctor behind scandalous remarks banned from profession for six months

    Doctor behind scandalous remarks banned from profession for six months

  4. Turkey’s most iconic psychiatrist dies

    Turkey’s most iconic psychiatrist dies

  5. President Erdoğan due to visit UAE on Feb 14-15

    President Erdoğan due to visit UAE on Feb 14-15
Recommended
Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight

Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight
Court arrest new suspects in relation with casino-owner’s assassination

Court arrest new suspects in relation with casino-owner’s assassination
Prosecutor seeks 11 years in jail for journalist Kabaş

Prosecutor seeks 11 years in jail for journalist Kabaş
Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions

Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions
Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’
Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

Historical Turkish banknote up for sale
WORLD Macron, not candidate but already campaigning for reelection

Macron, not candidate but already campaigning for reelection

He has a full campaign team that’s fanning out around France, meeting with voters. He makes speeches about his plans for the country in the upcoming years. The problem? Emmanuel Macron hasn’t officially declared that he’s a candidate for April’s presidential election yet.
ECONOMY Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

Turkey's Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati revealed Turkey's new economic package on Feb. 12.
SPORTS Questions swirl as Russian skater awaits Beijing Olympics doping fate

Questions swirl as Russian skater awaits Beijing Olympics doping fate

Questions grew on Feb. 12 over why it took six weeks for Kamila Valieva’s failed drug test to come to light, as the 15-year-old Russian figure skater fights to stay at the Beijing Olympics.