President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has extended his congratulations to Pope Leo XIV following his election to the papacy, expressing hope for continued constructive dialogue between Türkiye and the Vatican.

In a letter shared by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications on Friday, Erdoğan wrote, “I congratulate you most sincerely on behalf of my nation and myself on your election to the Papal office.”

Erdoğan praised the late Pope Francis as a “valuable statesman” who garnered global respect for his efforts to promote peace and tolerance during a period of intensified regional and international conflicts.

The president expressed confidence that the “sincere and constructive dialogue” established with Pope Francis would continue with Pope Leo XIV. He emphasized his belief that strengthening relations between Türkiye and the Vatican could contribute significantly to advancing global tolerance and addressing humanitarian crises, “particularly in Gaza.”

“I sincerely believe that furthering Turkish-Vatican relations will help strengthen international understanding and assist in ending human tragedies, especially in Gaza,” Erdoğan noted.