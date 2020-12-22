'Presentation Room' opens today at Pilevneli Gallery in Dolapdere

ISTANBUL

Starting today, Istanbul’s Pilevneli Gallery presents its selection of works, titled “Presentation Room – I,” through Feb. 19, 2021.

The display was shaped by the gallery’s selection of works planned for Contemporary Istanbul, the physical edition of which was postponed to 2021.

As “Presentation Room - I” can be visited by appointment only, the art aficionados and collectors can view works by artists from different generations with different techniques. W

orks by Erdoğan Zümrütoğlu, Tarık Töre and Ali Elmacı will take part, works by Bora Akıncıtürk, Refik Anadol, Hans Op de Beeck, Guy Bourdin, Johan Creten, Jan Fabre, Arik Levy, Şener Özmen, Tobias Rehberger, Tayfun Serttaş, Ziya Tacir, Defne Tesal, works of Esra Gülmen, Tim Kent, Yıldız Moran and Alp Öz are presented in the exhibition.