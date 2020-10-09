Preschoolers to have 5-day in-person education

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

With Turkish education institutions set to move to the second stage of in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, preschoolers are also to receive face-to-face education, the Education Ministry said on Oct. 8.

According to the ministry, all preschool education institutions are to provide in-person education five days a week with six hours of activity time per day.

The ministry sent a written statement to all 81 provinces of Turkey providing details on the second phase of in-person lessons beginning as of Oct. 12.

Grades 1, 2, 3 and 4 along with middle school students in grade 8 are to receive in-person education two days a week with a total of 12 hours of lessons.

Preparatory secondary classes and grade 12 students will also receive two days of face-to-face education with a total of 16 hours of lessons.

On Monday, Education Minister Ziya Selçuk said on Twitter that in-person education at primary schools, rural schools, 8th and 12th grades and special schools will begin on Oct. 12.

Preschool and first grade students started in-person education on Sept. 21, while other students continued remote education.

“We are starting face-to-face education in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th and 12th grades” in line with determined rules to ensure the students’ safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.