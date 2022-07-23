Preparations underway to let Palestinians fly to Turkey via Israel

  • July 23 2022 07:00:00

Preparations underway to let Palestinians fly to Turkey via Israel

TEL AVIV
Preparations underway to let Palestinians fly to Turkey via Israel

The Israel Airports Authority has been preparing to operate the first international flights for Palestinians from Ramon International Airport near Eilat to Istanbul, Türkiye.

According to the Israeli media, “from Ramallah to Istanbul via Israel” flights will begin as early as August.

“If the flights from Ramon Airport are officially implemented, it would be a historic move, allowing, for the first time, Palestinians to fly abroad from Israel,” i24news reported.

Currently, Palestinians who want to travel abroad to popular destinations such as Türkiye or Saudi Arabia must go from Palestinian territories, the West Bank, to Jordan by land through the King Hussein (Allenby) crossing and take off from Amman’s airport.

The initiative is part of a series of economic gestures aimed at making life easier for Palestinians, an agenda item on U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and the West Bank last week, according to Israel Hayom, a local daily.

Ramon International Airport, which opened in January 2019, remained empty throughout the COVID pandemic, and even now is struggling to regain its footing in relation to international flights.

An official at Ramon Airport told Israel Hayom that they welcome the initiative and hope it will be implemented and expanded.

“For more than two years, there have been no international flights here. This place needs to come back to life, and any move in this direction is welcome. Hopefully, more airlines will return flights to Ramon,” the official said.

The IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said: “Recently, the defense establishment has been carrying out staff work on the subject. We emphasize that the work on this matter has not yet been completed and approved by the relevant parties.”

palestine, Flight, Turkey,

WORLD Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue

Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lenin's real cause of death revealed

    Lenin's real cause of death revealed

  2. Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

    Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

  3. Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

    Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

  4. Drones made Türkiye arms-industry powerhouse, WSJ reports

    Drones made Türkiye arms-industry powerhouse, WSJ reports

  5. Basilica Cistern reopens after five years

    Basilica Cistern reopens after five years
Recommended
Drones made Türkiye arms-industry powerhouse, WSJ reports

Drones made Türkiye arms-industry powerhouse, WSJ reports
Historic deals for grain corridor signed in Istanbul

Historic deals for grain corridor signed in Istanbul
Türkiye seeks nobody’s consent for military op in Syria: FM

Türkiye seeks nobody’s consent for military op in Syria: FM
‘Greece looking for ways to join F-35 fighter jet program’

‘Greece looking for ways to join F-35 fighter jet program’
Türkiye calls on Iraq to cooperate in revealing truth over N Iraq attack

Türkiye calls on Iraq to cooperate in revealing truth over N Iraq attack
Erdoğan says US should withdraw from east of Euphrates

Erdoğan says US should withdraw from east of Euphrates
WORLD Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue

Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue

Twitter blamed disappointing results on July 22 on "headwinds," including the uncertainty imposed on the company by Elon Musk’s chaotic buyout bid.
ECONOMY Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter

Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter

Domestic tourism spending leaped by 100 percent, while the number of travelers rose by 5.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have reported.
SPORTS Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray has topped the list of football fans as per a survey conducted by a digital fan engagement platform to learn the socio-cultural habits and preferences of football lovers in Türkiye.