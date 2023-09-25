‘Preparations underway to extract water from dam bottoms'

ISTANBUL

Preparations are underway to draw water from the bottom of the dams in response to a possible continuation of drought in Istanbul in the fall and winter, the head of the Water Policies Association has said.

"The European side of Istanbul has been experiencing a prolonged period of drought since last year. Meteorological drought has transitioned into a hydrological one. The dams that supply water to the European side have emptied. In the absence of precipitation, preparations are underway to extract water from the lower, what we refer to as 'dead volume,' of these dams to extend the utility of the dwindling water reserves," said Dursun Yıldız to the Daily Milliyet.

Stating that the technical capacities of the purification facilities may be challenged. due to the low quality of water obtained from the lower regions of the dams, Yıldız noted that the failure to commission the Melen Dam and the city’s 16-million population exacerbated Istanbul's water problem.

"The non-operation of the Melen Dam has disrupted Istanbul's water supply plan. The water resources are proving inadequate. Encouraging reverse migration from Istanbul should be considered," he noted.

Yıldız pointed out the urgent need for measures to ensure the more efficient utilization of existing water resources in Istanbul, adding that even if the city receives rainfall next month, and the water level in the dams increases, the problem will not be entirely resolved.

"Istanbul relies on three main water collection and distribution axes. There is currently sufficient water in the Ömerli Reservoir on the Anatolian side. Rainfall in the Terkos and Büyükçekmece basins on the European side is of paramount importance. While the rainfall in these months may provide relief to the Thrace region, it will only be temporary."

The absence of expected rainfall in September is heightening concerns about water shortages in Istanbul, Türkiye’s most populated city. After a period of excessive heat and scarce rainfall, the water level in Istanbul dams has fallen below 25 percent. The Sazlıdere Dam in the Büyükçekme district, which is one of the most critical suppliers of water to the European side of Istanbul, is on the verge of completely drying, with water capacity dropping as low as 4 percent.

As the structure of dam lakes changes due to drought, marshlands are forming in the Sazlıdere Dam. A local news outlet recently aired a video showing two friends rescuing a dog trapped in one of these marshes.