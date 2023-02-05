Preparations underway for Türkiye’s only carnival

Preparations underway for Türkiye’s only carnival

ANTALYA
Preparations underway for Türkiye’s only carnival

Works have begun for the “International Orange Blossom Carnival,” which will be held for the 11th time between April 25 and 30.

The Orange Blossom Carnival marks the arrival of the blossom scent that covers the orange tree-lined streets of the city during early April. The carnival has the slogan “Nisan’da Adana’da” (In Adana In April).

Türkiye’s first and only carnival has managed to become one of the few carnivals in the world and is expected to attract thousands of local and foreign tourists to the southern province of Adana. The event will be organized with much richer content after its inclusion in the Culture Ministry’s “Turkish Cultural Road Festivals,” according to a statement made by the carnival committee.

“We get many applications from Türkiye and abroad to organize events at the carnival. There are many projects, activities, exhibitions, conversations, sports events and other suggestions. It is an important issue to make applications as early as possible so that the places can be planned in the appropriate places of the city. Events and projects to be selected by the committee will be announced on the website ‘nisandaadanada.com’ and social media accounts later,” the statement added.

The carnival’s mastermind Ali Haydar Bozkurt said that the 2023 International Orange Blossom Carnival program will include very interesting projects and colorful events.

“Every year the carnival has full of surprises. We will meet local and foreign artists in many events, from sports to arts and to entertainment. We have big surprises this year, too,” he said.

Stating that the carnival made a great contribution to the economy of Adana and the region as well as boosting morale and motivation, Bozkurt said, “While organizing the first carnival in 2013, we aimed to meet under the umbrella of friendship, brotherhood and love, and to spread this energy to the whole world from Adana. This year, as part of the Turkish Cultural Road Festival, we expect many more local and foreign visitors to attend the carnival.”

Antalya,

TÜRKIYE F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister

F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister

    F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister

  2. Türkiye appoints Sedat Önal as permanent representative to UN

    Türkiye appoints Sedat Önal as permanent representative to UN

  3. Passenger bus accident kills 8, hurts 37 in Afyonkarahisar

    Passenger bus accident kills 8, hurts 37 in Afyonkarahisar

  4. Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

    Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

  5. From fashion spaceman to fragrance king

    From fashion spaceman to fragrance king
Recommended
Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024
From fashion spaceman to fragrance king

From fashion spaceman to fragrance king
Türkiye ranks first on UNESCO Tentative List

Türkiye ranks first on UNESCO Tentative List
Sushi conveyor belt pranks spark outrage in Japan

Sushi conveyor belt pranks spark outrage in Japan
Iranian director freed on bail after going on hunger strike

Iranian director freed on bail after going on hunger strike
Rarely seen Klimt painting returns home after 60 years

Rarely seen Klimt painting returns home after 60 years
WORLD Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

At least 23 people have died in hundreds of forest fires whipped up amid a blistering heat wave in south central Chile, a senior government official said Saturday night.

ECONOMY US cargo train derails, causing huge fire

US cargo train derails, causing huge fire

A cargo train derailed in the midwestern United States, sparking a massive fire and triggering the release of

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.