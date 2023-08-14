Preliminary results 'favor' Kılıçdaroğlu in CHP delegate polls

ANKARA
Preliminary results from the delegate elections preceding the Republican People's Party's (CHP) congress indicate a leaning toward party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, despite a push for transformative reforms by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, daily Hürriyet has reported.

The second week of congresses, held on Aug. 13 in pivotal districts, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara, has assumed significance as these constituencies are anticipated to wield substantial influence in the impending party convention.

The elections have been conducted against a backdrop of internal discord, primarily spearheaded by İmamoğlu and several other prominent party members critical of the current party leadership, arguing that a change is necessary following the opposition's election defeat.

During the initial week, the district polls in Istanbul yielded a balanced outcome between the reported factions within the party. However, a shift in favor of those aligned with the Kılıçdaroğlu administration emerged this week, a trend that was similarly evident in Ankara's Çankaya district, which boasts the highest number of delegates, the daily claimed.

The likelihood of İmamoğlu vying for the position of mayor once again, rather than a presidential bid, has contributed to the waning strength of the reformist faction, insiders comment, according to the paper.

Following the opposition's electoral setback, İmamoğlu swiftly called for an overhaul within the party and the broader opposition front but refrained from formally announcing his candidacy for the party chairmanship.

The mayor convened a meeting with former CHP leaders Altan Öymen and Hikmet Çetin, along with former Social Democratic Populist Party (SHP) leader Murat Karayalçın in Istanbul. The focus of the meeting was framed around "the future of the CHP" and explored potential collaborations with these past leaders.

Echoing İmamoğlu's calls, Özgür Özel, the parliamentary head of the CHP, has recently emphasized the significance of acknowledging public sentiment and has urged swift reforms within the party structure.

