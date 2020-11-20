Pre-schools to continue face-to-face education

  • November 20 2020 15:21:00

Pre-schools to continue face-to-face education

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Pre-schools to continue face-to-face education

Pre-schools in Turkey will continue face-to-face education despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases, the country's Education Ministry said on Nov. 20. 

In a statement, the ministry said based on their evaluations face-to-face classes can be held five days a week in all public and private kindergartens and nurseries.

“In pre-schools, face-to-face classes will be held five days a week spread over six sessions a day, and one session will be planned for 30 minutes,” the statement added.

All education and training activities in public and private schools will continue remotely from Nov. 20 to Jan. 4, the statement added.

On Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced partial weekend curfews to stem the spread of the outbreak.

The curfews are effective on weekends from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Cinemas will remain closed until the end of the year.

Malls, markets, and hairdressers will remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

Restaurants will remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to offer takeaway.

After 8 p.m., they will only be allowed to take delivery orders.

A partial curfew that was already in effect for people over the age of 65 was also expanded to include those under 20, with the exception of those who have to go out for work. They will be allowed outside their homes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the week.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stricter virus curbs may be in the offing in Turkey

    Stricter virus curbs may be in the offing in Turkey

  2. EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel

    EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel

  3. Turkey to utilize all resources to strengthen economy: Erdoğan

    Turkey to utilize all resources to strengthen economy: Erdoğan

  4. Stocks, lira gain ground on interest rate hike

    Stocks, lira gain ground on interest rate hike

  5. Turkish fishermen find headless woman statue

    Turkish fishermen find headless woman statue
Recommended
Presidential advisory board member urges release of Kavala, Demirtaş

Presidential advisory board member urges release of Kavala, Demirtaş
Turkey determined to carry out reforms, Turkish president says

Turkey determined to carry out reforms, Turkish president says
Chinese vaccine to be tested on more Turkish volunteers

Chinese vaccine to be tested on more Turkish volunteers
Arrest warrants issued for 101 suspects in Diyarbakır

Arrest warrants issued for 101 suspects in Diyarbakır
Pompeo’s visit to Israeli settlement ‘grave step’ against UN resolutions: Turkish Foreign Ministry

Pompeo’s visit to Israeli settlement ‘grave step’ against UN resolutions: Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish firm to roll out Al support for herd UAVs

Turkish firm to roll out Al support for herd UAVs
WORLD Pompeo is 1st top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

Pompeo is 1st top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Nov. 19 became the first top American diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank as the State Department in a major policy shift announced that products from the settlements can be labeled “Made in Israel.”

ECONOMY Turkey’s Central Bank raises rates on swap transactions

Turkey’s Central Bank raises rates on swap transactions

Turkey's Central Bank has raised the interest rate for gold/foreign currency swap transactions to 15% following Nov. 19's policy meeting.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

A 23-year-old Turkish swimmer, Emre Sakçı, who has accomplished success by breaking various European records in the International Swimming League in Budapest was made possible due to his decision to receive training in Turkey right from the beginning of his career despite getting the chance to go abroad, coach Türker Oktay said on Nov. 19.