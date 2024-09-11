Poyrazköy fishermen expand their journeys to African shores

ISTANBUL

The fishing village of Poyrazköy in Istanbul has borne witness to intriguing tales of fishermen venturing to Africa, navigating vast distances and spending months at sea to ply their trade.

This hamlet of approximately 500 households, situated in the northern district of Beykoz, has seen its population dwindle by half in recent decades due to migration toward more urbanized areas. The economic hardship faced by those who stay in the village has propelled many to seek their fortunes in African waters.

The Poyrazköy-Africa fishing route, established nearly 10 years ago, has ensnared an increasing number of Turkish fishermen.

"One of the villagers traveled to Mauritania by road, went fishing there, and discovered the local fish species. Under an agreement, the initiative began with two boats in 2016, and now around eight to 10 vessels have made the journey," fisherman İhsan Türkmen told daily Milliyet.

Those who venture abroad return for a month's leave every three months before heading back to sea.

On this arduous bread-earning journey, which stretches from this tranquil village to Mauritania, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, many have attempted but failed, returning to Poyrazköy after finding the conditions too difficult to endure.

"Living in Africa is tough. The fishermen never leave their boats, except for occasional trips ashore to purchase supplies. For the remaining time, they are perpetually aboard, anchored offshore for three months straight," Türkmen explained.

Their voyage to Africa takes 13 days, and after such a protracted journey, they sell their catch to local factories, which process the fish into fishmeal and oil.

Unlike in Türkiye, the concept of a fishing season does not exist in Africa, as fishing activities continue year-round.

However, adverse weather conditions often challenge the fishermen. Despite the profitability of fishing in African waters, Türkmen emphasized that the greatest peril lies in the violent storms that frequently occur.

Though his son and nephews are currently fishing in Mauritania, Türkmen himself has chosen to remain in Poyrazköy to continue practicing his trade.

Similarly, Emine Süer, a 21-year fishing veteran, has kept to the Black Sea coast of Istanbul, although her son is among those plying the African waters.

While the financial rewards may be greater abroad, Süer remarked that the fish in Turkish waters are far tastier than those in Africa.

The dwindling population of Poyrazköy has also left its mark on the village’s social life. The local middle school has been shuttered, and efforts are underway to keep the primary school open. As the village headman recalls, there were once 120 students in the school during his childhood. To add to their woes, the village has been plagued by power outages for the past week.