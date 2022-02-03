Power consumption up 7 percent in January

  February 03 2022

ANKARA
Turkey’s electricity consumption increased by around 7 percent on an annual basis in January, according to the latest data released by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Power consumption reached 28.60 billion kilowatt-hours last month, while electricity production also increased by 6.48 percent to 28.56 billion kilowatt-hours compared to January 2021.

Out of January’s total production, hydro plants generated 16.45 percent, whereas 26.6 percent was derived from natural gas and 21 percent from imported coal.
The share of local coal plants in electricity generation was 16.2 percent. Wind plants generated 10.85 percent and the remaining share came from geothermal, fuel oil and biogas plants.

Last month, Turkey’s electricity imports from neighboring countries increased by around 619 percent to 471.69 million kilowatt-hours compared to 65.63 million kilowatt-hours in January 2021.
Electricity exports also increased by around 159 percent to 425.32 million kilowatt-hours.
Turkey’s total installed power capacity reached 99.82 gigawatts at the end of December 2021, according to official figures.
In recent years, droughts have lowered the share of hydropower stations in the country’s power generation. In general, gas-powered stations filled the gap caused by droughts.

Iran failed to supply natural gas to Turkey for the last 10 days of last month.
On Jan. 24, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry decided to cut electricity supplies to industrial zones and large factories, where nearly 10 percent of the country’s workforce is employed, for three days.

