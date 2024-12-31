Poverty affects nearly 13 pct of Turks: Official data

ANKARA

Some 13.3 percent of Türkiye’s population lived in severe material and social deprivation in 2024, falling below certain parameters of financial purchasing power, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Dec. 30.

According to TÜİK, poverty encompasses the inability to own an automobile, handle unforeseen financial expenditures, afford a week-long vacation away from home and the ability to pay rent, mortgage or interest-accruing debts.

It also includes the capacity to consume meals containing meat, poultry or fish

every two days, meet heating requirements for one’s residence and replace furniture when it becomes obsolete.

On an individual level, variables contributing to this ate are defined as the inability to replace worn-out clothing, own two proper pairs of shoes, convene with acquaintances at least once a month, partake in paid leisure activities, spend a modest amount of money for personal well-being and possess internet access for personal use.

Those who fail to meet at least seven of these criteria are classified under material and social deprivation, according to the institute.

The material and social deprivation rate, which stood at 14.4 percent in 2023, exhibited a decline of 1.1 percentage points in 2024, arriving at 13.3 percent, the statistics on poverty and living conditions showed.

The provinces with the highest poverty rates were the central provinces of Kırıkkale and Aksaray, while the southern cities of Gaziantep and Adıyaman registered the lowest.

Over the past four years, 4.3 percent of the population remained entrenched in poverty, whereas 74.8 percent were never impoverished, the bureau said.

The proportion of individuals residing in self-owned homes reached 56.1 percent, while 56.8 percent reported installment payments or debt obligations. Furthermore, 31.3 percent of the population faced structural issues such as leaking roofs, damp walls or deteriorating window frames.