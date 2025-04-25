Potential for Türkiye-US cooperation enormous: Şimşek

ISTANBUL
The potential for cooperation between Türkiye and the United States is enormous with huge upside for both nations, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

“We look forward to building on this momentum to drive economic growth, technological advancement and invest in regional peace and security,” Şimşek wrote on X after he met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington.

Türkiye is committed to deepening and broadening the strategic partnership with the United States across all fronts — from trade and investment to defense, space, energy, AI and robotics,” the minister added.

“Glad to hold broad and deep conversations with Şimşek on how the United States and Türkiye can increase economic engagement, along with working together to further President Donald Trump’s priorities in the Middle East, as well as in the context of Ukraine and Russia,” Bessent wrote on X.

“I also emphasized the Trump Administration's commitment to the maximum pressure campaign against Iran.”

Şimşek was in the U.S. this week to attend the IMF, World Bank and G-20 meetings. He also met with investors.

As part of his engagements in Washinton on April 24, Şimşek participated in investor meetings separately organized by Barclays, Jefferies, JP Morgan and Bank of America, delivering presentations on the Turkish economy.

At the meeting with investors, Şimşek reiterated that the main priority of the economic program is to fight inflation with determination.

In Washington, Şimşek also met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

“Great catch-up with on the sidelines of the IMF Meetings on Türkiye’s economic outlook and policies to further strengthen economic growth,” she wrote on X.

