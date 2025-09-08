Popular Turkish band under probe over Istanbul concert

ISTANBUL
An investigation has been launched against popular Turkish pop band Manifest over their performance and outfits during their concert in Istanbul on Sept. 6, local media has reported.

 

The six-member group earlier announced that the show in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district was exclusively for audiences over 18 and all 12,000 tickets were sold.

 

However, their attire and choreography sparked reactions on social media, with some criticizing them and others framing such criticism as an infringement on artistic freedom.

 

Istanbul’s Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that the group is being investigated on charges of “indecent acts” and “exhibitionism.”

The office added that an inquiry has been launched regarding the actions during the concert and that law enforcement has been instructed to identify the suspects.

 

The performers were found to have “engaged in behavior that could negatively affect the shared moral values of society,” the office said.

 

The statement also mentioned concerns that children and young people could be adversely influenced.

 

Manifest, formed in 2025, gained national recognition during an online talent competition called Big5 Türkiye.

