Pope's 'Jubilee of Youth' closes with huge mass

ROME

Pope Leo XIV presided over a final mass in Rome for over 1 million young people on Sunday, the culmination of a youth pilgrimage that has drawn Catholics from across the world.

The week-long event ending Sunday, a highlight of the Jubilee holy year, was an enormous undertaking for the Vatican, with a half a million young pilgrims in Rome for most of the week.

On Aug. 2 night, before an twilight vigil led by the pope, organizers had confirmed the attendance of 800,000 people in the vast, open-air space on Rome's eastern outskirts, and yesterday the Vatican said that number had grown to 1 million people.

Most of those attending slept on the ground overnight in tents, in sleeping bags or mats in anticipation of the mass.

"There is a burning question in our hearts, a need for truth that we cannot ignore, which leads us to ask ourselves: what is true happiness? What is the true meaning of life? What can free us from being trapped in meaninglessness, boredom and mediocrity?" asked the 69-year-old pope in his homily.

"Aspire to great things, to holiness, wherever you are. Do not settle for less," Pope Leo told the young people.

Upon your return to your countries, Leo told them, "continue to walk joyfully in the footsteps of the Savior, and spread your enthusiasm and the witness of your faith to everyone you meet!"

"Have a good trip home!"

The colorful event under sunny skies was accompanied by music from a choir, and the presence of about 450 bishops and 700 priests, all in green robes. The massive golden arch that covered the stage was dominated by a massive cross.

The young pilgrims, hailing from 146 different countries according to the Vatican, filled Rome's streets since from July 28, chanting, singing and waving flags of their countries.