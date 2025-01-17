Pope Francis’ planned trip spurs clergy visits to İznik

BURSA

The historic city of İznik, located in the northwestern province of Bursa and celebrated as a cradle of civilizations, is drawing a wave of Christian clergy following the announcement that Pope Francis will officially visit the city.

The pope’s visit, set for May 2025 to mark the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, has already spurred significant activity, with two cardinals and 102 priests from the Vatican recently arriving to explore its rich religious heritage.

The pope's first stop will be Hagia Sophia Mosque, followed by a visit to the submerged basilica in İznik Lake.

The pope’s visit will commemorate the First Council of Nicaea, where Christian scholars formulated the Nicene Creed, a cornerstone of Christian theology.

The delegation’s first stop was the basilica, a site of immense historical and spiritual significance. Discovered in 2014, the structure, located 20 meters offshore, was built over 1,500 years ago in honor of Saint Neophytos.

Cardinals and priests conducted detailed examinations of the basilica’s remains, followed by prayers and reflections on the lake’s shore.

The group then proceeded to the İznik Hagia Sophia Mosque — not to be confused with its namesake in Istanbul, originally a church where the First Council of Nicaea convened in 325 C.E. before it was converted to a mosque in 1331 by Orhan Gazi.

During their visit, the clergy spent considerable time studying the site and its significance in Christian history.

Tour operator Yiğit Avcı, who coordinated the visit, emphasized the growing religious tourism to the city.

“This year marks the 1700th anniversary of the First Council, and we anticipate more visitors drawn to İznik’s unparalleled historical and spiritual legacy,” he said.

Another organizer, Emrah Koçer, shared similar sentiments. “We hope 2025 will bring even more tourists to our country, enhancing cultural and interfaith dialogue.”

Taylan Sevil, former director of the İznik Museum, highlighted the city’s unmatched importance to the Christian world.

“In 1962, at the 19th Council in the Vatican, İznik was declared the third most sacred city after Jerusalem and the Vatican. The First Council of Nicaea established the foundational principles of Christianity in 325, and the Second Council of Nicaea in 787 restored the veneration of icons. These councils solidified İznik’s place in religious history,” Sevil noted.

He further expressed optimism about Pope Francis’ forthcoming visit and said that it is expected to significantly boost cultural tourism, introducing İznik and Türkiye to a global audience.