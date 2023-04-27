Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

VATICAN CITY
Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops meeting

Pope Francis has decided to give women the right to vote at an upcoming meeting of bishops, an historic reform that reflects his hopes to give women greater decision-making responsibilities and laypeople more say in the life of the Catholic Church.

Francis approved changes to the norms governing the Synod of Bishops, a Vatican body that gathers the world’s bishops together for periodic meetings, following years of demands by women to have the right to vote.

The Vatican on Wednesday published the modifications he approved, which emphasize his vision for the lay faithful taking on a greater role in church affairs that have long been left to clerics, bishops and cardinals.

Catholic women’s groups that have long criticized the Vatican for treating women as second-class citizens immediately praised the move as historic in the 2,000-year life of the church.

“This is a significant crack in the stained glass ceiling, and the result of sustained advocacy, activism and the witness” of a campaign of Catholic women’s groups demanding the right to vote, said Kate McElwee of the Women’s Ordination Conference, which advocates for women priests.

Ever since the Second Vatican Council, the 1960s meetings that modernized the church, popes have summoned the world’s bishops to Rome for a few weeks at a time to debate particular topics. At the end of the meetings, the bishops vote on specific proposals and put them to the pope, who then produces a document taking their views into account.

Until now, the only people who could vote were men. But under the new changes, five religious sisters will join five priests as voting representatives for religious orders. In addition, Francis has decided to appoint 70 non-bishop members of the synod and has asked that half of them be women. They too will have a vote.

The aim is also to include young people among these 70 non-bishop members, who will be proposed by regional blocs, with Francis making a final decision.

“It’s an important change, it’s not a revolution,” said Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, a top organizer of the synod.

The next meeting, scheduled for Oct. 4-29, is focused on the very topic of making the church more reflective of, and responsive to, the laity, a process known as “synodality” that Francis has championed for years.

The October meeting has been preceded by an unprecedented two-year canvassing of the lay Catholic faithful about their vision for the church and how it can better respond to the needs of Catholics today.

So far only one women is known to be a voting member of that October meeting, Sister Nathalie Becquart, a French nun who is undersecretary in the Vatican’s Synod of Bishops office. When she was appointed to the position in 2021, she called Francis “brave” for having pushed the envelope on women's participation.

By the end of next month, seven regional blocs will propose 20 names apiece of non-bishop members to Francis, who will select 10 names apiece to bring the total to 70.

Cardinal Mario Grech, who is in charge of the synod, stressed that with the changes, some 21% of the gathered representatives at the October meeting will be non-bishops, with half of that group women.

Acknowledging the unease within the hierarchy of Francis' vision of inclusivity, he stressed that the synod itself would continue to have a majority of bishops calling the shots.

“Change is normal in life and history,” Hollerich told reporters. “Sometimes there are revolutions in history, but revolutions have victims. We don't want to have victims,” he said, chuckling.

Catholic Women's Ordination, a British-based group that says it's devoted to fighting misogyny in the church, welcomed the reform but asked for more.

“CWO would want transparency, and lay people elected from dioceses rather than chosen by the hierarchy, but it is a start!” said the CWO's Pat Brown.

Hollerich declined to say how the female members of the meeting would be called, given that members have long been known as “synodal fathers.” Asked if they would be known as “synodal mothers,” he responded that it would be up to the women to decide.

Francis has upheld the Catholic Church's ban on ordaining women as priests, but has done more than any pope in recent time to give women greater say in decision-making roles in the church.

He has appointed several women to high-ranking Vatican positions, though no women head any of the major Vatican offices or departments, known as dicasteries.

vatican city,

TÜRKIYE Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan

Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan

    Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan

  2. Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

    Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

  3. Kılıçdaroğlu says next parliament will reverse government system

    Kılıçdaroğlu says next parliament will reverse government system

  4. Visitors flock to Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul

    Visitors flock to Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul

  5. Turks living abroad begin to cast ballots

    Turks living abroad begin to cast ballots
Recommended
Releasing leak suspect a national security risk, feds say

Releasing leak suspect a national security risk, feds say
China sends navy to evacuate citizens in Sudan

China sends navy to evacuate citizens in Sudan
Boat with 1,687 civilians fleeing Sudan reaches Saudi: foreign ministry

Boat with 1,687 civilians fleeing Sudan reaches Saudi: foreign ministry
Russias Lavrov warns EU becoming militarized now, like NATO

Russia's Lavrov warns EU becoming militarized now, like NATO
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport

Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
UN chief and West berate Russias top diplomat over Ukraine

UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine
WORLD Releasing leak suspect a national security risk, feds say

Releasing leak suspect a national security risk, feds say

Federal prosecutors will urge a judge Thursday to keep behind bars a Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents, arguing he may still have access to secret national defense information he could expose.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

The Turkish Central Bank on April 27 held its interest rate at 8.5 percent in its Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC)  meeting.

SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.