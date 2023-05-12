Pompidou to be closed for five years

Pompidou to be closed for five years

PARIS
Pompidou to be closed for five years

The Pompidou Center in Paris, one of the world’s top modern art museums, will shut down for refurbishment for five years from 2025, France’s culture minister said on May 10.

The Pompidou houses work by artists from Pablo Picasso to Wassily Kandinsky and welcomed more than three million visitors last year.

But its ground-breaking “inside out” structure by architects Richard Rogers and Renzo Piano, that displays pipework on the outside, has suffered serious wear and tear.

The institution is also facing stiff competition from newer Parisian galleries created by the mega-wealthy Louis Vuitton Foundation and billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault. 

Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said the refurbishment would “enable its survival” and hailed the museum for hosting 300 million visitors since it was opened in 1977. 

The Pompidou boasts Europe’s biggest modern art collection and is the world’s leading lender of paintings and sculptures, lending out between 8,000 and 10,000 a year to other museums and galleries.

The building’s first major upgrade in its history will cost 262 million euros ($287 million) and will see the structure updated for fire safety, disability access and general repairs.

The upgrade was initially planned to run from 2023 to 2027 to allow the building to reopen for its 50th anniversary, but it now will not reopen until 2030.

ARTS & LIFE Pompidou to be closed for five years

Pompidou to be closed for five years

LATEST NEWS

  1. Pompidou to be closed for five years

    Pompidou to be closed for five years

  2. Beyonce kicks off Renaissance Tour

    Beyonce kicks off Renaissance Tour

  3. Milk production rises in March

    Milk production rises in March

  4. Akkuyu to come online in 2023 as planned: Minister

    Akkuyu to come online in 2023 as planned: Minister

  5. EU launches first tender for joint gas purchases

    EU launches first tender for joint gas purchases
Recommended
Mosaic of Trojan War hero found in Osmaniye

Mosaic of Trojan War hero found in Osmaniye
Beyonce kicks off Renaissance Tour

Beyonce kicks off Renaissance Tour
Streaming giants battle for anime supremacy

Streaming giants battle for anime supremacy
Top jewelry pieces fall short of target prices

Top jewelry pieces fall short of target prices
New York’s Met to probe looted artifacts

New York’s Met to probe looted artifacts
Italy begins to reckon with Fascist-era colonial collections

Italy begins to reckon with Fascist-era colonial collections
WORLD Ukraines occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

Ukraine's occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

Russia intends to relocate around 3,100 Ukrainian staff from Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Ukraine’s atomic energy company claimed Wednesday, warning of a potential “catastrophic lack of qualified personnel” at the Zaporizhzhia facility in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine.

ECONOMY Milk production rises in March

Milk production rises in March

The amount of cow’s milk collected by dairy companies increased by 6.2 percent in March compared with the same month of last year to 912,000 tons, according to data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

The tourism sector in Istanbul is preparing for the UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, with expections that about 50,000 fans will arrive in the city.