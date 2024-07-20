Political leaders in Cyprus to mark 1974 peace operation anniversary

NICOSIA

A host of dignitaries and representatives from Türkiye's ruling and opposition parties are in Cyprus on July 20 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Türkiye's 1974 military operation.

A variety of events, such as commemorative programs, Janissary band concerts, sports competitions, conferences, seminars, and symposiums, mark the anniversary.

This month marks the 50th anniversary of Türkiye's operation, launched five days after a coup orchestrated by the junta then in power in Athens sought to unite the whole island with Greece.

Türkiye's first aircraft carrier ship, TCG Anadolu, will participate in the ceremonies. A large number of vessels are expected to join a maritime parade. The Solotürk aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Forces is also scheduled to perform.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, and various cabinet members, as well as representatives of parties and numerous MPs, are present on the Mediterranean island.

Kurtulmuş is accompanied by members of parliament's presidential council and party parliamentary leaders.

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel is attending with a large delegation, including many veterans of the operation and members of his party's central executive board.

At Özel's invitation, Önder Sav, the labor minister at the time of the operation, will also participate.

In addition to Erdoğan, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)-led ruling alliance partners Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli and Great Union Party (BBP) leader Mustafa Destici are expected to attend the events.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary resolution emphasized the Turkish Cypriot state's "rightful place as an independent and equal sovereign member of the international community."

The resolution highlighted the ongoing division of Cyprus following the rejection of a U.N. peace plan by Greek Cypriot voters in a 2004 referendum. The Greek Cypriot administration entered the European Union that year, while Turkish Cypriots were denied full membership benefits.

The rejection of a U.N. peace plan by Greek Cypriot voters in a 2004 referendum meant the Greek Cypriot administration entered the European Union that year still as a divided island, with Turkish Cypriots denied the full benefits of membership.

The northern part is recognized only by Ankara.

U.N.-backed efforts to reunify the island as a bizonal and bicommunal federation have been at a standstill since the last round of talks collapsed in 2017.

"July 20 is the day of liberation for the Turkish Cypriot people, who have endured years of pain and hardship with courage and patience. It is the symbol of the protection of their sovereignty rights and equal status on the island," said the text signed by Kurtulmuş.

"We commemorate with mercy and gratitude our Mehmetçiks [Turkish troops] and mujahideen who fought shoulder to shoulder in the Turkish Cypriot struggle for existence, the nameless heroes of the operation, our martyrs and veterans."

The resolution blamed the "uncompromising attitude of the Greek Cypriot side despite the constructive role of the Turkish side" for the lack of progress in negotiations.

It said a two-state solution is the only way to ensure stability and lasting peace in the Mediterranean region.