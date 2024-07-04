Police seize cannabis plants at heritage site in Diyarbakır

DİYARBAKIR

Security forces yesterday discovered over 3,000 cannabis plants during a drug operation in Hevsel Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Türkiye's southeast.

The police identified the illicit cultivation within the gardens in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, with the operation resulting in the seizure of 3,267 plants used in narcotic production.

Local media reported that these plants could yield approximately 800 kilograms of narcotics. After collecting samples, the security teams incinerated the cannabis on site.

Despite previous operations and ongoing surveillance by Diyarbakır's anti-narcotics units, the cultivation of prohibited plants persists in this protected area.

Notably, in May 2016, security forces eradicated 500,000 cannabis plants, and a subsequent operation in May 2017 resulted in the destruction of 23,000 plants.

The Hevsel Gardens, a fertile expanse spanning approximately 700 hectares between Diyarbakır Fortress and the Tigris River Valley, provide a diverse array of habitats catering to numerous species, making it the largest bird sanctuary in the country's southeast.

The gardens were nominated for UNESCO World Heritage status in 2013 and were officially inscribed in 2015.