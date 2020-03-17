Police seize 50 kg of marijuana in southern Turkey

ADANA - Anadolu Agency

DHA Photo

Turkish security forces on March 17 seized 49.7 kilograms of marijuana during an operation in southern Turkey, officials said.

Provincial police said they found the contraband with a sniffer dog from a vehicle in Adana, according to a statement.

The 20 packs of illegal drugs were found in a secret division of the vehicle, and the driver was detained for interrogation.

The communique added that teams were continuing their efforts to fight drug trafficking and stop its personal use.

Data shows that as part of its anti-drug efforts, Turkish police confiscated over 40 tons of marijuana and 40 million cannabis roots in 2019.