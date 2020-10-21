Police recover $10 mln worth of smuggled fossils

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish anti-smuggling teams on Oct. 21 uncovered 879 animal and plant fossils worth $10 million and dating back 150-200 million years.

In two operations in the capital Ankara, the teams found the fossils in a house allegedly being used by a criminal organization founded and run by imprisoned televangelist Adnan Oktar.

The fossils were to be sold for the group's financial survival, said a suspect who illegally brought the artifacts into Turkey.

In the first operation, security forces found 802 fossils, uncovering and 77 more in a second.

Legal procedures are underway for the suspects and owner of the house.

Officials said the fossils would be delivered to a museum in Ankara.

Adnan Oktar was remanded by a court in 2018, along with 168 others, for allegedly committing numerous crimes, including establishing a criminal organization, child sexual abuse, kidnapping, tax fraud and terrorism.