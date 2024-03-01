Police officers to use lapel camera next year: Minister

Police officers to use lapel camera next year: Minister

ANKARA
Police officers to use lapel camera next year: Minister

All police officers across the country will be equipped with body cameras integrated with facial recognition systems in 2025, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

"By 2025, every police officer will wear an on-body camera. The interactions between the police and citizens will be recorded, capturing the attitude and conduct of my police officers and gendarmes," Yerlikaya said during an interview with private broadcaster CNN Türk late on Feb. 28.

Currently utilized only by some traffic police officers in Istanbul, this application will enable real-time monitoring of camera footage from the police station, facilitating swifter actions against suspects, the minister noted.

"With the lapel camera, complaints, allegations and behaviors against the police can be also promptly assessed,” he stated, noting that the system aims to establish more transparent public relations and allow immediate intervention in unfolding incidents.

Yerlikaya also added that the facial recognition system integrated into the cameras will be developed by Aselsan, Türkiye’s leading defense industry firm.

Sharing data on the ministry's efforts in counter-terrorism and combating illegal migration from last June, when he took office, until Feb. 25, Yerlikaya mentioned that security forces thwarted 125 terrorist acts, 91 of which were bombings.

Regarding operations against the PKK terrorist organization, he reported that more than 20,500 operations nationwide resulted in neutralizing 769 terrorists.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to denote that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

Highlighting the ministry's stringent measures against illegal migration and human trafficking, Yerlikaya stated that Türkiye had ceased to be a transit route for migrants due to the successful implementation of these measures.

Over the nine-month period, security forces apprehended over 9,000 suspected human smugglers, with more than 3,300 of them arrested.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning

Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning

    Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning

  2. Baykar’s UAV integrated with domestic missile

    Baykar’s UAV integrated with domestic missile

  3. Turkish banks’ profits decline in January, show data

    Turkish banks’ profits decline in January, show data

  4. Rihanna, Zuckerberg in India for party thrown by Asia's richest man

    Rihanna, Zuckerberg in India for party thrown by Asia's richest man

  5. Hackers stole 'sensitive' data from Taiwan telecom giant: ministry

    Hackers stole 'sensitive' data from Taiwan telecom giant: ministry
Recommended
Baykar’s UAV integrated with domestic missile

Baykar’s UAV integrated with domestic missile
Journalist gets 5-year prison term in MİT trucks case

Journalist gets 5-year prison term in MİT trucks case
Historic Bulgur Palas reopens as cultural center

Historic Bulgur Palas reopens as cultural center
Medieval castle reappears after Yusufeli Dam water released

Medieval castle reappears after Yusufeli Dam water released
Initiative to train women tackles labor shortage in Antalya

Initiative to train women tackles labor shortage in Antalya
Türkiye to update top secret security doc, reports say

Türkiye to update top secret security doc, reports say
WORLD Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning

Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning

Hundreds of mourners gathered near a church in southern Moscow on Friday, braving the prospect of arrests to pay their respects to late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
ECONOMY Turkish banks’ profits decline in January, show data

Turkish banks’ profits decline in January, show data

The combined net profit of Turkish banks declined by 19 percent in January from a year ago to 32 billion Turkish Liras ($1 billion), according to the data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿