Police officer killed, another injured in shootout with drug dealers

ISTANBUL
A police operation targeting a residence housing suspected drug dealers took a tragic turn on Aug. 25 when the gunfire from assailants armed with long-barreled guns resulted in the death of one police officer and left another in serious condition.

Two police officers were initially rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance, both sustaining injuries during the operation in Istanbul's Kağıthane district.

Distressed relatives of the injured officers, whose conditions were described as life-threatening, gathered at the hospital to await updates on their status.

Despite intensive medical efforts, the fallen officer was identified as Hakan Telli, according to an official statement from the governor's office. His body was subsequently transported to the northern province of Tokat, his hometown, following a farewell ceremony held at an Istanbul Police Department campus.

Meanwhile, the injured officer, identified only by the initials A.Y.Ç., continues to receive medical treatment, the governor's office reported. "Heartfelt condolences to our beloved nation," it expressed in a statement.

Responding to a call for backup, substantial special operations and riot police units descended on the scene to aid their colleagues who had cordoned off streets surrounding the targeted address.

Attempts to re-enter the building were met with a barrage of gunfire from the occupants. During the confrontation, one of the attackers, an 18-year-old named Diyar A., was killed.

Police managed to apprehend four other suspects allegedly involved in the incident. The detainees were identified only by their initials as O.A. (27), A.A. (19), K.T. (22) and G.D. (19), with one of them sustaining injuries.

Istanbul Police Chief Zafer Aktaş arrived at the scene following the conclusion of the operation, conducting thorough investigations and gathering information from the police teams on site. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

