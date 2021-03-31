Police officer accused of stealing his superior’s sunglasses commits suicide

  • March 31 2021 07:00:00

Police officer accused of stealing his superior’s sunglasses commits suicide

İZMİR
Police officer accused of stealing his superior’s sunglasses commits suicide

İsmail Zeybek, a 46-year-old police officer in the Aegean province of İzmir’s Çeşme district, committed suicide after he was accused of stealing the sunglasses of his superior on March 28.

According to the police reports, the Alaçatı Police Station’s deputy chief recently made an official complaint to the provincial prosecutor’s office, saying that his sunglasses were stolen at the workplace.

Due to the sensitivity of the complaint, the prosecutor asked a local gendarmerie to conduct the investigation.

The gendarmerie units checked the CCTV of the police station and saw Zeybek entering the deputy’s office.

After raiding Zeybek’s house, the gendarmerie found a pair of sunglasses in the living room. However, Zeybek, who has been serving for 21 years, proved that it was his sunglasses by showing the receipt.

The deputy police officer also admitted that the sunglasses found at Zeybek’s house is not his.

But Zeybek felt it beneath himself to be questioned by the gendarmerie and committed suicide by shooting himself with his pistol on late March 28.

A day later, it was alleged on social media that the deputy’s sunglasses were found in the police station’s café, but the officials denied the allegations.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the Directorate General of Security said in a statement on March 30.

