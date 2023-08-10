Police launch inspections targeting beggars in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

With the instruction of Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, security forces on Aug. 7 conducted their first inspection targeting beggars in the city, which resulted in the imposition of fines on over 170 individuals.

After Gül voiced his willingness to take urgent measures against the increasing beggary in the city last week, the police launched an inspection against beggars starting from 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 and lasting until midnight.

During the inspection, 173 people involved in begging were fined a total of 100,757 Turkish Liras ($3,800). Approximately 5,000 liras ($185) earned through begging were confiscated.

Additionally, legal action was taken against the families of 83 children who were found to be engaged in begging.

The statement from the governor's office emphasized that the fight against all forms of begging, including child exploitation, will continue.

On Aug. 5, the governor noted that the primary solution for begging children is addressing their families' economic problems, and if a child is found begging again despite that, legal action will be taken against the family, while the child will be placed under state protection.

If a begging child is determined to be a foreigner, both the child and the family will be deported, Gül added.