Police fine dozens of drivers for misuse of flashing lights

ANKARA
Turkish authorities have taken legal action against 189 drivers for using unauthorized flashing lights on their vehicles, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on June 30.

The crackdown was part of a broader inspection campaign conducted between June 20 and 27, during which over 2.7 million vehicles were scrutinized, Yerlikaya informed in a social media post.

Drivers who used devices with lighted or audible warning signs by installing them in vehicles not authorized by the legislation saw criminal action, the minister said.

In Türkiye, some drivers exploit the priority right of way afforded by flashing lights, despite having no connection to emergency services.

The inspection also led to penalties for other traffic violations. Authorities fined nearly 141,000 vehicles for speeding, over 29,000 for lacking periodic inspections and around 10,500 for not having compulsory liability insurance.

Additionally, 16,600 drivers were fined for not using seat belts and more than 14,000 were penalized for operating vehicles without a driver’s license.

