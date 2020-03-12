Police brings captain’s murderer back

The murder suspect who killed the captain of a Turkish-flagged cargo vessel sailing in the Indian Ocean was brought to Istanbul by police officers from the Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

Forty-two-year-old captain Bora Ekşi was stabbed to death on Dec. 20 by Ergün A., the vessel’s greaser.

Two crew members who wanted to neutralize the murderer also were injured with knife strokes.

After the murder, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation because the ship was Turkish-flagged and registered at Istanbul’s Karaköy Port.

A Turkish police team that was assigned as part of the investigation went to Sri Lanka to bring the suspect who was detained in Colombo.

Upon arrival, the suspect, who was taken to the police headquarter in Istanbul, was transferred to the courthouse after the proceedings.

Ekşi, who graduated from Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) Maritime Faculty in 1998, was killed while trying to break up a fight between the crew members, according to reports.

