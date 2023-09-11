Police arrest 25 in nationwide op against crime group

A major operation targeting a criminal organization led by Ayhan Bora Kaplan has expanded, resulting in the arrest of 25 individuals across multiple provinces.

Kaplan, the alleged leader of the criminal organization, was apprehended at Ankara's Esenboğa Airport on Sept. 8 while attempting to flee the country with a substantial sum of money. On the same day, four additional suspects were also detained.

Ankara police initiated an extensive investigation into the organization, which stands accused of various crimes including the establishment of a criminal enterprise, inflicting intentional bodily harm and deprivation of liberty.

As the scope of the investigation broadened, police operations extended beyond the capital, spreading to Ağrı, Kocaeli, Çorum and Konya. An additional 20 individuals were apprehended in these provinces on Sept. 9, bringing the total number of detainees to 25.

Searches conducted at the suspects' residences yielded a cache of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Authorities also discovered a significant quantity of child pornography images in the possession of one of the suspects, local media reported. The investigation into the criminal organization and its activities remains ongoing.

