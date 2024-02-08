Police arrest 147 suspects in nationwide ISIL crackdown

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced the arrest of 147 individuals in coordinated operations targeting ISIL across 33 provinces.

"For the peace, unity and solidarity of our beloved nation, we will not tolerate any of the terrorists," Yerlikaya said in a statement on Feb. 8.

The operations come in the wake of heightened pressure on ISIL following a deadly church attack in Istanbul on Jan. 28. The assault, which claimed the life of one individual at an Italian church in Sarıyer, prompted Turkish authorities to intensify efforts against the group.

"Our fight against terrorism will continue with determination until the last terrorist is neutralized," the minister wrote on X.

Sources from the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) have revealed the connection between the assailants responsible for the attack and terrorist elements affiliated with ISIL's self-proclaimed Khorasan province. The branch, known for its activities primarily in Asian countries such as Afghanistan, has been identified as the mastermind behind the church assault.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that dozens of suspects linked to the church attack have been remanded to custody by an Istanbul court. Among them are two gunmen believed to be associated with ISIL. The arrested suspects, both foreign nationals, hail from Tajikistan and Russia.

