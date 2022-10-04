PMI eases to 46.9 last month

PMI eases to 46.9 last month

ISTANBUL
PMI eases to 46.9 last month

The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from 47.4 in August to 46.9 in September, according to a survey conducted jointly by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and S&P Global.

Any figure greater than 50 indicates overall improvement in the sector.

“The latest PMI data signaled a further slowdown in the Turkish manufacturing sector, with output, new orders and purchasing activity all moderating,” said the survey.

Easing workloads meant that firms scaled back employment, ending a period of job creation which began in June 2020. Meanwhile, rates of input cost and output price inflation quickened.

“Anecdotal evidence suggested that fragile demand conditions and inflationary pressures were the main factors leading to slowdowns of both output and new orders during September,” it added.

Rising raw material costs and currency weakness also acted to push up input prices, according to respondents to the survey.

Total new business has now moderated on a monthly basis throughout the past year, with output slowing for the tenth month running. New export orders also softened, with Europe cited as a particular source of demand weakness.

Stocks of finished goods, on the other hand, increased as weakness in new orders left firms with unsold goods.

In fact, the fifth consecutive monthly increase in post-production inventories was the sharpest since February 2012.

Input buying and stocks of purchases also moderated amid waning demand and price considerations.

“With manufacturers sitting on increasingly large, finished goods inventories, the prospects for production over the coming months appear bleak,” commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Economy,

WORLD Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye, Libya sign hydrocarbon deal, Çavuşoğlu says

    Türkiye, Libya sign hydrocarbon deal, Çavuşoğlu says

  2. Assan Alüminyum to set up $460 mln plant in US

    Assan Alüminyum to set up $460 mln plant in US

  3. Turkish parliament starts new legislative term

    Turkish parliament starts new legislative term

  4. China certifies homegrown C919 jet to compete with Boeing, Airbus

    China certifies homegrown C919 jet to compete with Boeing, Airbus

  5. Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines

    Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines
Recommended
Tesla says deliveries increased in Q3

Tesla says deliveries increased in Q3
Optimism wanes among Japan’s manufacturers

Optimism wanes among Japan’s manufacturers
8 detained in Borsa Istanbul fraud probe

8 detained in Borsa Istanbul fraud probe
Assan Alüminyum to set up $460 mln plant in US

Assan Alüminyum to set up $460 mln plant in US
Annual inflation rate at 83 percent in September

Annual inflation rate at 83 percent in September
UK government scraps tax cut for top earners

UK government scraps tax cut for top earners
WORLD Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

ECONOMY PMI eases to 46.9 last month

PMI eases to 46.9 last month

The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from 47.4 in August to 46.9 in September, according to a survey conducted jointly by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and S&P Global.
SPORTS Turkish boxer to fight Tanzanian opponent for world belt

Turkish boxer to fight Tanzanian opponent for world belt

Turkish boxer Dilara Yücel will get in the ring on Oct. 7 in a boxing night event organized by the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) to compete with her Tanzanian rival, Grace Mwakameleye, for the world championship belt in the middleweight (69-kilo) category.