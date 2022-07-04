PMI declines in June

  • July 04 2022 07:00:00

PMI declines in June

LONDON 
PMI declines in June

The latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) pointed to a challenging demand environment in the Turkish manufacturing sector, according to a survey conducted jointly by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and S&P Global.

At 48.1 in June, down from 49.2 in May, the headline PMI signalled a moderation in the health of the Turkish manufacturing sector, and one that was the most marked since the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in early-2020, the survey said.

Any figure greater than 50 indicates overall improvement of the sector.

New orders, output and purchasing activity all softened, with continued job creation the main positive, the survey showed. Meanwhile, rates of input cost and output price inflation remained sharp.

Price rises and challenging economic conditions contributed to a weaker demand environment at the end of the second quarter, with both output and new orders moderating as a result. In both cases, the slowdowns were more pronounced than seen in May.

Employment remained a bright spot within the latest results, with firms continuing to expand their staffing levels, while companies scaled back their purchasing activity again, however, in line with softer new order inflows.

According to respondents, higher input prices reflected rising raw material costs, increased energy charges and unfavourable exchange rates.

“Raw material shortages contributed to a further lengthening of suppliers’ delivery times. Although more pronounced than seen in May, the extent of supply-chain disruption was again much weaker than during the worst of the recent delays.”

Turkish manufacturers are facing a challenging market environment at present, with price rises and demand weakness combining to lead to softer new orders and a scaling back of production, commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Türkiye, economy,

TÜRKIYE Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland

Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland
MOST POPULAR

  1. White-collar family quits city for affordable life

    White-collar family quits city for affordable life

  2. Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

    Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

  3. Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

    Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

  4. Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

    Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

  5. Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

    Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death
Recommended
Exports climb record monthly high of $23.4 billion in June

Exports climb record monthly high of $23.4 billion in June
Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage
US multinationals grapple with soaring dollar

US multinationals grapple with soaring dollar
Foreign tourist arrivals in Antalya rose 133 pct in June

Foreign tourist arrivals in Antalya rose 133 pct in June
Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

Minimum wage increased by 30 percent
Tesla deliveries fall with temporary closure of China factory

Tesla deliveries fall with temporary closure of China factory
WORLD Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands

Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands

Japan lodged a protest with China on Monday over a Chinese naval vessel sailing near disputed islands, a Japanese official said, as reports emerged of Russia also sending its own navy ship to the area.

ECONOMY Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Fearing Russia might cut off natural gas supplies, the head of Germany’s regulatory agency for energy called on residents Saturday to save energy and to prepare for winter, when use increases.

SPORTS Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games

Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games

Merve Tuncel has bagged a gold medal in the 19th Mediterranean Games, making her the first female swimmer to succeed in a Mediterranean Games.