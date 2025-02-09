PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage

PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage

TOKYO
PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage

Sony PlayStation's online services came back online on Feb. 8, the Japanese group said, after a 24-hour outage frustrated gamers around the world.

PlayStation Network "has been restored. You should be able to access online features without any problems now," said a statement on X around midnight GMT yesterday, 24 hours after a message acknowledged users were experiencing "difficulty launching games, apps or network features."

"Sorry for the inconvenience!" the post added, without providing further details on the reasons for the outage.

The network's failure prevented many owners of Sony consoles including the PS4 and the PS5 from playing multiplayer games such as the hugely popular "Fortnite" and "Call of Duty."

The specialized site DownDetector.com had reported that users' difficulties peaked sharply around 7 p.m. U.S. Eastern time on Feb. 7 (midnight GMT Feb. 8), before falling steadily, but not quite returning to normal levels.

Players expressed impatience and anger on social media during the outage.

One user said on X that it was "criminal" to have a PlayStation outage on a Friday evening, but another quipped more equably that it was time for him to reintroduce himself to the woman he married five years ago.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent second Nakba for Palestinians

Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

    Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

  2. Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

    Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

  3. BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

    BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

  4. Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

    Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

  5. Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit

    Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit
Recommended
BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year
Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit

Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit
Nippon Steel has bold proposal to take US Steel

Nippon Steel has 'bold proposal' to take US Steel
Over 600 arrested for working illegally in UK, up 73 percent

Over 600 arrested for working illegally in UK, up 73 percent
Valentine’s Day expected to boost sales by 25 percent

Valentine’s Day expected to boost sales by 25 percent
December current account deficit seen at $3.7 billion

December current account deficit seen at $3.7 billion
US to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

US to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
WORLD MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

On Nov. 18, 2024, the leaders of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye and Australia (MIKTA) convened on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In a joint communiqué, they reaffirmed MIKTA’s identity as a cross-regional partnership committed to democracy, international law, multilateralism, and global cooperation.
ECONOMY BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

Chinese BYD, the world’s leading EV maker, aims to sell 50,000 vehicles in the Turkish market this year, according to a company executive.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿