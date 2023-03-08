‘Play bus’ put into service for quake survivor children

‘Play bus’ put into service for quake survivor children

OSMANİYE
‘Play bus’ put into service for quake survivor children

In a bid to bring smiles to the faces of quake-stricken children and help them cope with the trauma they are dealing with, the Osmaniye Municipality in the country’s south has put a bus full of toys and games for children into service.

Continuing its efforts to help quake survivor children come out of their trauma, the Osmaniye Municipality has put a “play bus” into service to motivate and entertain quake-stricken children who are trying to maintain their lives in containers or tents in the aftermath of the disaster.

The bus’ first stop was Remzi Özer Boarding School in the Yıldırım Beyazıt neighborhood.

Children who are living in the tents set up in the school’s garden had a pleasant time with the toys on the bus.

About 45 children were able to play games, listen to music, draw and paint in the play bus under the supervision of professionals.

The play bus has a separate area for children to read as well.

The quake survivor children expressed that the play bus makes them forget about the traumatic memories of the disaster.

Turkish, earthquake,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

    Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

  2. Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

    Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

  3. İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

    İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

  4. Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities

    Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities

  5. Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

    Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut
Recommended
Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls
Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM
İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP
Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities

Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities
Historical church becomes aid collection center for quake survivors

Historical church becomes aid collection center for quake survivors
Tent cities must meet cleanliness criteria: Expert

Tent cities must meet cleanliness criteria: Expert
Quake-stricken shopkeepers open stalls on streets

Quake-stricken shopkeepers open stalls on streets
WORLD Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

The owner of Russia's Wagner Group military company claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the key Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut as fierce fighting continues in the war's longest battle.

ECONOMY Poor countries call for debt revolution at UN summit

Poor countries call for debt revolution at UN summit

Torn down by growing debt and a barrage of crises, leaders of the world’s poorest countries have stepped up calls for the rules governing handouts of billions of dollars to be rewritten.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.