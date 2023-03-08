‘Play bus’ put into service for quake survivor children

OSMANİYE

In a bid to bring smiles to the faces of quake-stricken children and help them cope with the trauma they are dealing with, the Osmaniye Municipality in the country’s south has put a bus full of toys and games for children into service.

Continuing its efforts to help quake survivor children come out of their trauma, the Osmaniye Municipality has put a “play bus” into service to motivate and entertain quake-stricken children who are trying to maintain their lives in containers or tents in the aftermath of the disaster.

The bus’ first stop was Remzi Özer Boarding School in the Yıldırım Beyazıt neighborhood.

Children who are living in the tents set up in the school’s garden had a pleasant time with the toys on the bus.

About 45 children were able to play games, listen to music, draw and paint in the play bus under the supervision of professionals.

The play bus has a separate area for children to read as well.

The quake survivor children expressed that the play bus makes them forget about the traumatic memories of the disaster.