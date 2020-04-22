Plane with medical equipment from Turkey reaches UK

  • April 22 2020 09:19:00

LONDON-Anadolu Agency
A cargo plane carrying medical equipment from Turkey reached the U.K. early on April 22. 

The Airbus A400M belonging to the Royal Air Force landed at Brize Norton Station at 5.30 a.m. (0230GMT). The equipment is expected to be delivered to hospitals across the country throughout the day.

The death toll in the U.K. from the novel coronavirus rose by 828 on April 22 to 17,337.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the hardest-hit.

WORLD Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

The global coronavirus cases surpassed 2.5 million on April 21, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence index down in April

Consumer confidence index down in April

Turkish consumers' confidence in the country's economy has fallen 5.8% this month amid coronavirus fears, Turkey's statistical authority said on April 22. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 