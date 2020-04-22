Plane with medical equipment from Turkey reaches UK

LONDON-Anadolu Agency

A cargo plane carrying medical equipment from Turkey reached the U.K. early on April 22.

The Airbus A400M belonging to the Royal Air Force landed at Brize Norton Station at 5.30 a.m. (0230GMT). The equipment is expected to be delivered to hospitals across the country throughout the day.

The death toll in the U.K. from the novel coronavirus rose by 828 on April 22 to 17,337.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the hardest-hit.