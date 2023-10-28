Places bearing witness to history unveil treasures

ANKARA
Numerous places that played a pivotal role in the inception of the republic a century ago, notably in the capital city of Ankara, are diligently preparing to unveil their historical treasures and engage with visitors on this momentous centenary.

As Türkiye’s founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk chose a former agricultural school building in Ankara as his first long-term residence, it holds a distinct significance on the path to the republic, functioning not only as a historical landmark but also as a pivotal command center in Atatürk's era.

This edifice served as the location where Atatürk made the momentous decision to launch the first newspaper, and it was also where he prepared his inaugural and landmark address to the parliament. For many years, this structure lay dormant, but it has now been meticulously restored and revitalized by the Keçiören Municipality.

Subsequently, after relocating from the agricultural school, Atatürk settled into a two-story building within the complex of a train station.

During the Turkish War of Independence, the building served as the headquarters and residence of the Commander-in-Chief. It was here that Atatürk formulated critical decisions, serving as the hub for the planning of operations during the War of Independence. Notable milestones in Türkiye’s history, such as the decision to establish the parliament on Oct. 21, 1921, and the strategic planning for the Ankara Agreement with France, took shape within these very walls.

Atatürk's renowned declaration, "Sovereignty unconditionally belongs to the nation," resonated through these halls. The building, now transformed into a museum, has witnessed a record number of visitors since the beginning of the week.

In pursuit of a more tranquil and serene environment, a vineyard estate was presented to Atatürk in the Çankaya on May 30, 1921. This estate was a small structure nestled among the trees, featuring a spacious terrace affording a commanding view of Ankara to the north.

The vineyard house played an instrumental role in many of the great revolutionary events. It was at this estate that Atatürk, as the first Commander-in-Chief in Turkish history, emerged victorious in the Battle of Sakarya. It was here that the foundation for significant accomplishments, such as the ultimate victory, the recapture of İzmir, Thrace and Istanbul, the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne, the abolition of the monarchy, and the proclamation of the republic, was laid.

Additionally, this estate was where pivotal linguistic reforms were initiated, known as the "Alphabet Revolution."

The mansion was opened to the public as a museum in 1950 and has since become a pilgrimage site for those who wish to commemorate the birthplace of great revolutionary changes on the centennial of the republic.

Additionally, the Dolmabahçe Palace, where the revered leader drew his last breath, witnesses a constant stream of visitors throughout the year and hosts special exhibitions on Oct. 29, commemorating the founding of the republic.

