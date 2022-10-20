PKK’s ‘arsenal’ captured at Istanbul Airport

PKK’s ‘arsenal’ captured at Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL
PKK’s ‘arsenal’ captured at Istanbul Airport

Arriving at Istanbul Airport with a fake ID from Iran, PKK terrorist Serhat Özel, known as the “arsenal” of the organization, has been captured at the passport control point.

Code-named Kendal Numan Amed, Özel arrived at Istanbul Airport on a plane departing from Iran’s Tehran on Oct. 14.

Özel, who had a fake ID issued in the name of Y.G., was detained by the anti-terror unit for questioning.

He was sent from Iran to Kazakhstan with a fake ID and passport, and came to Istanbul after returning to Iran, according to police.

He was operating activities in the “ammo unit” that controls mortars, howitzers, rockets, heavy machine guns, grenades, A4 and C4 explosives and detonators.

Özel, who was the local leader of the Pencevin region on the Iraq-Iran border under the “eastern customs front” of the organization, joined the PKK in 2015 while residing in Germany.

He was assigned to the PYD/YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, by Duran Kalkan, one of the PKK ringleaders.

Meanwhile, a total of three PKK terrorists were neutralized in two different zones in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

TÜRKIYE Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lethality of COVID lower than flu

    Lethality of COVID lower than flu

  2. Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations

    Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations

  3. Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

    Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

  4. Balloon crash kills 2 Spanish tourists in Cappadocia

    Balloon crash kills 2 Spanish tourists in Cappadocia

  5. Four suspects arrested over Turkish DJ’s death in England

    Four suspects arrested over Turkish DJ’s death in England
Recommended
Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye
Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations

Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations
Türkiye ready to help end Russia-Ukraine war via talks: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to help end Russia-Ukraine war via talks: Erdoğan
Heavy rainfalls to hit country for 2 days

Heavy rainfalls to hit country for 2 days
Man harpoons 50-kg leerfish in Dardanelles

Man harpoons 50-kg leerfish in Dardanelles
Lethality of COVID lower than flu

Lethality of COVID lower than flu
WORLD UK PM on brink as political chaos deepens

UK PM on brink as political chaos deepens

Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday faced more calls from her own party to step down after a key minister quit and lawmakers rebelled during "a day of extraordinary mayhem".

ECONOMY R&D spending rises to 82 billion Turkish Liras last year

R&D spending rises to 82 billion Turkish Liras last year

Gross domestic expenditure on research and development (R&D) increased by 26 billion Turkish Liras or 49 percent from 2020 and reached 81.8 billion Turkish Liras ($9.1 billion) last year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz has won the bronze medal in the 2022 World Cup Final held in Mexico’s Tlaxcala.